‘I Will Use My Brand To Promote Ghana’s Tourism Industry’ - Kofi Sarpong

Superintendent Kofi Sarpong Related Stories Superintendent Kofi Sarpong says he will continue to use his music and brand to help promote the country’s tourism sector.



He mentioned that there was the need for Ghanaian celebrities to advertise the country’s tourism sector on the international platforms to create awareness in order to woo more investors into the country.



With a number of hit songs to his credit, the gospel artiste indicated his preparedness to project and market the country’s numerous tourism potentials on both local and international platforms.



SP Kofi Sarpong, who has opted not to take any payments to promote the tourism industry in his country, expressed his delight to be named as the country’s tourism ambassador.



The ‘Borborbor’ hitmaker revealed that he has plans of hosting a number of events in Ghana, Europe and America to promote the country’s tourism industry to the outside world.



He added that his manager, Ernest Kwasi Ennin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media Excel Production, and members of his management team have all declared their eagerness to support him in all his projects.



SP Kofi Sarpong said in order for Ghana’s tourism sector to develop, the country must promote itself, develop its tourism infrastructure, including affordable accommodations, restaurants and other necessities for tourism.



He stressed the need for tourism destinations to be made easily accessible, and urged authorities in that sector to start by focusing on and selling the easily accessible sites, whilst developing access infrastructure to the other areas.



SP Kofi Sarpong also charged all Ghanaians to come on board to advance the industry, adding that the industry should not be left in the hands of government alone.



The artiste called on his colleagues in the music industry to help promote tourism development in the country, as the sector holds a lot of potentials in generating more revenue for the country.