VIDEOS: A-Plus And His Wife Sing For Each Other

Related Stories Rapper A-Plus and fashionista Akosua Vee's white wedding with came last Saturday, September 23, 2017.



When it was time for A-Plus to tell the world how he met his beautiful bride, he revealed that he met her on social media platform Tango and that was where everything started.



After narrating everything to the guests, A-Plus sung a song, which according to him, is one of Akosua’s favorite songs.



Beautiful Akosua Vee also take the microphone to sing a gospel song to thank God giving her the man of her dreams.



The “Agegon” hit maker and Fashion Blogger and Stylist Violet N.A. Bannerman alias Akosua Vee concluded their marriage process at a star-studded white wedding ceremony.



A-Plus and Akosua Vee held their traditional marriage ceremony earlier this year, on February 25, 2017 at Akosua’s family residence at Dansoman and followed it up with their white wedding Saturday September 23, 2017 at the His Majesty’s Court hotel in Accra.



Several celebrities were in attendance to see the couple exchange their vows and take a walk down the aisle.



They include actors Joslyn Dumas, Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo, musicians Nana Boroo, Reggie and Bollie and Zeal of VVIP, Doreen Andoh, Steven Appiah, Martha Ankomah, George Quaye, Wutah, among others.