Musician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus has rubbished rumours of his arrest by the police saying he has rather been “arrested by fufu”, as he posted a Facebook video of himself and some people enjoying the delicacy for lunch.

The rumours of A-Plus’ arrest on social media follows a challenge he threw to the Deputy Chief of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) ACP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah to arrest him if she could for allegedly doctoring a conversation he had with her on the phone concerning investigations into graft allegations he made against deputy chiefs of staff Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye.



A-Plus has denied leaking the audiotape and also challenged ACP Addo-Danquah to prove he doctored the voice which appeared to point to a cover-up on the part of the police.



The tape came out after the CID had cleared the two presidential staffers of any wrongdoing.

