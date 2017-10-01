Assailants Miss Stonebwoy As Target, Cut Wife With Knife At Concert

Related Stories Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman To The World’ concert could not have ended successfully without some bad news resurrecting from the show.



The headline act on the night was nearly stopped minutes before he stepped on stage to entertain the multitude who gathered at the Sakasaka Park at Ashaiman on September 30 evening. Zionfelix.net hears that unknown people planned to cut the BET award-winner at the event but their efforts proved futile.



The musician confirmed the issue on his Facebook page Sunday morning, hours after the event ended. Stonebwoy who recently got married added that even though the attackers missed him as target, the knife cut his darling wife, Louisa on her back.



Despite muggers slashing his wife, Stonebwoy went ahead to perform just to make his fans happy. The BHiM Nation boss rushed to the hospital minutes after his full performance at the Ashaiman To The World Concert.



Renowned artistes who supported Stonebwoy at the Ashaiman To The World concert included LilWin, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing, Kofi Kinaata, Becca, Obibinii, King Promise, Fancy Gadam, Patapaa, Teephlow, Kurl Songx, Shatta Wale and many others.