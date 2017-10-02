Selly Galley’s Star-Studded 30th Birthday - VIDEO

Related Stories Selly Galley and husband Big Cartel, were more than the Prom King and Queen of the year, when Selly celebrated her 30th birthday last night.



She decided to celebrate the milestone with her celebrity friends and family, and make her life more impactful by officially launching Selly Galley Foundation as well.



The Big Brother Africa star, actress and TV host has been very active on the humanitarian front. Selly has consistently worked with the African Child foundation- a school set up to offer free and quality education to underprivileged children. As the Ambassador of the NGO, Selly has supported it’s humanitarian efforts.Selly’s effort has extended to setting up her own Nonprofit Organization, the SELLY GALLEY FOUNDATION, for maternal and child care outreach with the aim to cater to pregnant women in her communities; creating awareness for pre and post pregnancy conditions for safe child birth .



The birthday celebrations were attended by many top stars and saw performances from Wutah, Ben Brako and more.















Source: ameyawdebrah.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.