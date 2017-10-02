Let’s Create Medical Tourism – A Plus

Related Stories Self-acclaimed activist and musician Kwame A-Plus has suggested that Ghanaians patronize the medical services of Korle- bu Teaching Hospital to promote medical tourism.



He said in a Facebook Live Video posted on Sunday morning that if Ghanaians visit Korle-bu instead of travelling to other countries for medical attention, confidence in our Ghanaian medical institutions develops and this allows other countries to patronize our healthcare services.



“South African doctors are not better than Ghanaian doctors, we are better than them and so we will create something that is called medical tourism because the people in Nigeria will come here, the people in all these West African countries will come here.



“Even all over Africa. They will come here, they will bring their dollar and then we will make money instead of us changing our dollar and going to find hospital somewhere. Our cardo unit in Korle-bu is one of the best in the world”, he said.



The controversial musician advised Ghanaians to dispel rumours about Korle-bu not being an adequate healthcare facility.



“If you are sick don’t waste your time anywhere, all the things that you have been hearing that when you go to Korle-bu you are going to die it’s a lie.



If you are sick and you want better health care, go to Korle-bu and if we can improve it, if we can make it better, people will not leave here and go to hospital in South Africa,” said A Plus.