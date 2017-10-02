Be Stupid In Marriage Sometimes – Actress

Related Stories Actress Lamisi Neelson has advised couples who want to save their marriages form collapsing to sometimes act “stupid.”



The 24-year-old actress, who is married and a mother of two beautiful girls, explained ‘acting stupid’ to mean ignoring things that could be a threat to the relationship.



That, she said, is one of the best solutions to a successful and long-lasting marriage, as she disagreed marrying a God-fearing partner is the best solution.



“One has to also be stupid in a relationship and not taking things too seriously in marriage. Marriage is fun when you guys understand and support each other and not bringing each other past into the relationship,” she told News One.



She stated that there are a lot of divorce cases in recent times because couples are not ready to compromise.



In the last few years, a number of Ghanaian entertainers have had their marriages collapsed. But Lamisi is one of the few young ladies who are still hanging in there.



“It is understanding each other. I just have a very good man who pushes me to do things I never thought of. Please it is not God-fearing but telling each other everything. I mean I have nothing to hide.



My mum tells me everything same applies to me. So before someone outside will tell one of us we already know everything,” she said her marriage.



An actress and a businesswoman, Lamisi hails from Walewale.

She has been in the movie industry since 2009, with her first move being ‘Victims, which was aired on Dstv AND Galazy TV.



“I was never sure what I wanted to be as a child, I was always changing what I wanted to be. I just have the passion for acting but my dad wanted me to be a doctor,” she revealed.



The past student of Tamale Girl’s Secondary School studies acting at Ghally wood Academy, where she had her diploma in acting. After graduating, she did a bit of modeling and TV commercials before featuring in movies.