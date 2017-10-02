I Want To Move On With My Life - Bulldog

Related Stories After a three-year legal battle to clear himself of murder charges which is ending after the state’s indication that it is no longer interested in pursuing a case against him, artiste manager Bulldog, says he wants to move on with his life and is looking forward to new challenges.



Bulldog, real name Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, has since 2014 been in court facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder over the death of his colleague artiste manager, Fennec Okyere.



According to police, Bulldog’s threatening text messages to Fennec prior to his death made him a prime suspect.



On Friday, September 22, the Attorney General’s office recommended that he be discharged as the state was no longer interested in the case.



In an interview with Showbiz, Bulldog said, “the end of this case now means that I can look ahead and get on with my life. Although I have another court date on October 12, I thank God for bringing this issue to an end. It has not been easy especially on my image and work.



“When this issue first broke, I was on the front pages of the newspapers for the wrong reason. As an artiste manager, I had contributed so much to the industry yet I was not celebrated for that,” he added.



Bulldog who likened the end of the case to a dark cloud that has been moved told Showbiz he sees the experience as a test from God and is grateful to have come out of it.



“God only gives us situations we can handle and I see this as a lesson from God. He took me through it Himself and it’s a new day and it is important that we look ahead,” he added.



Bulldog said the late Fennec Okyere was like a brother to him. He indicated that he was the one who introduced Fennec into the artiste management business and they were so close they “ate from the same bowl.”



He disclosed that when he was shooting his music video for the single African Girls, Fennec served as his personal assistant and was the one who scouted locations for the video shoot.



“I schooled Fennec in artiste management and I was constantly giving him tips on what to do. When Fennec met Kwaw Kese, he came to me and informed me that he had met a young new artiste that he wanted to manage. I helped him and showed him the way forward,” he said.