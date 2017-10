Related Stories It seems the One Corner dance craze has infected quite a number of people since its release.



Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, popularly called ‘adwin kesee’ gave his own twist to the one corner dance craze which involves dogs and palm trees



In the hilarious video, Yaw Dabo, twerks his hips to the song by Swedru-based artist Patapaa’s song taking his dance moves to the next level using a dog and some palm trees as dance partners.



Many notable celebrities like Stephanie Benson, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Moesha Boduong have all shared their love for the one corner song.



Yaw Dabo is affectionately called, is best known in local movies such as “Medo Wo Saa Ara”, “Our Father”, “Dabo Onaa Po” “Yaw Dabo In Love” among others.



