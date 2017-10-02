Highlife Legend Kicks Fan On Stage

Related Stories Legendary Highlife musician, Charles K. Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, intercepted a fan from picking money that was ‘showered’ on him during his performance at the 2017 Vodafone African Legends Night held at the State Banquet Hall in Accra.



The incident occurred when Daddy Lumba was performing his hit song, Doctor Panie.



The celebrated Highlife musician was having money thrown at him on stage when he aggressively kicked a fan who tried taking his money.



The incident caused the performance to go awry as the dancers seemed momentarily confused.



Daddy Lumba performed hit songs like "Doctor Panie", "Yentie Obiaa", "Menya Mpo" and others.



The 6th edition of the event came off days ago at the State Banquet Hall headlined by Congolese legend, Kanda Bongo Man.



The event was packed with both the young and old who refused to pass up the opportunity to listen to good music as they danced and tapped their feet to music from eShun.



The show opened with a performance from Ackay Blay who gave the young audience a great deal of contemporary African soul music.



Amakye Dede and Daddy Lumba were next on the bill with a spectacular performance.



Last year, the show witnessed great performances from Yvonne Chaka who collaborated with her ‘daughters’ Becca, Wiyaala, eShun and Akosua Agyapong.



Watch it below.





