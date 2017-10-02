‘Ghanaian Actors Now Jobless’

Related Stories President of the Ghana Actors’ Guild, Samuel Fiscian, has revealed that a large number of Ghanaian actors have now become jobless due to the low patronage of local movies.



According to him, the low patronage of local productions has forced production companies to stop producing local content for the market; a situation he stated has had a significant ripple effect on actors in Ghana.



He made these known when the national executives of the association paid a courtesy call on the new Chief Executive of Media General Group (owners of TV3, 3FM, 3News, Onua FM, Connect FM, Akoma FM and APL Productions), Pearl Esua-Mensah, to congratulate her on her appointment.



Mr Fiscian mentioned that the influx of foreign productions on the market, most of which are shown on television, have contributed to the dwindling sales of local productions.



“We are challenged by the influx of foreign productions and we acknowledge the fact that the taste of the Ghanaian has changed,” he said.



On her part, Mrs Esua-Mensah mentioned that one thing that the flagship of the MG Group has done very well over the last two decades is to create stars who have excelled, stating, “There are a lot of stars whose careers started from TV3 and gave them the launch pad to really fly.



“So we can assure you that that our mandate still stays. We have to do Ghana; we have to portray Ghana but we have to show that Ghana can do it with the right quality and we’re willing to work with the actors to do that,” she added.