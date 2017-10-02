Gov’t To Ensure 70% Local Content On TV – Minister

Related Stories Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced that the government will soon roll out a policy to ensure that television stations broadcast at least 70 percent local content at prime time.



She explained that the need to push local content has become necessary to provide more opportunities for local content providers, especially film producers across the country.



This comes at a time when there is a growing discontent among local producers and viewers about the influx of foreign content on the airwaves.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful disclosed this when the Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, Pearl Esua-Mensah, led a delegation from the media firm to pay a courtesy call on her.



She praised TV3, a known brand of Media General Group, for churning out quality local content over the years, such as ‘Efiewura’, ‘Insight’ and others.



The minister was delighted to see a female heading such a giant media outfit, adding that there was a need to have more women in management and at the top level across various industries.



She highlighted there were measures being put in place to digitise Ghana by 2018, in line with the wave of digital migration across the broadcasting landscape.



Though she conceded that the digital migration process has delayed, she maintained that there was a need to make the transition steadily yet seamlessly.



She was confident the Media General Group would be at the forefront of the digital migration process, and called for the various platforms across the group to collaborate with the ministry in educating the public on the development.