K’si Airport Entertains Customers

Related Stories The management of Kumasi Airport last Wednesday entertained its customers with traditional music and dance performance dubbed ‘Kete Drums’ by the Kete drummers from the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



The cultural music and dance was organised by the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) as part of activities lined up to celebrate its 10th anniversary.



The historic cultural event was also used to celebrate the company’s loyal customers for their support.



The Kumasi Airport Manager, Kwadwo Abrefa Sarkodie, stated that his outfit decided to organise the ‘Customer Appreciation Week’ to celebrate their customers to show appreciation towards their various contributions to the progress of the company.



He disclosed that his outfit also organised a ‘Safety & Environment Week’ some weeks ago.



Mr Abrefa Sarkodie used the occasion to salute the loyal customers of the Kumasi Airport for their support.



On behalf of the management of Kumasi Airport, he assured of professional services to people who patronise the airport.