What Shatta Wale Said After Meek Mill Follows Him On Instagram..

Related Stories Kind of the height of mediocrity – Meek Mill has not been relevant himself for some years now and Shatta is celebrating a ‘follow’ like he won the World Cup.



Why do our local artists feel so inferior that everytime a foreign artist just even sneezes at them they feel they’ve accomplished something?



Wizkid is tearing up the world and Shatta Wale is here rejoicing over an Instagram follow.



The ‘dancehall’ king was apparently followed by rapper Meek Mill on Instagram and he went to Facebook to create an entire post about it.



“Meek Mill just followed me on ig … shatta movement fans u r something else…we getting der slowly trust me …” he wrote.



This is one of the biggest artists in Ghana, celebrating such mediocrity. Even Meek Mill would be embarrassed if he sees Shatta’s Facebook post.