My Absence Has Caused Influx Of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ And Others – Agya Koo

Kumawood Actor, Kofi Adu popularly known in the movie industry as Agya Koo has indicated that the influx of foreign telenovelas in the country is a result of his absence from acting allowing the foreign material to gain prominence and popularity among Ghanaians.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Adom TV, the actor stated that it was wrong for his fellow actors and actresses to blame the dwindling fortunes of the Ghana movie industry on the influx of the translated telenovelas.



He explained that telenovelas existed during the days he was into active acting yet he was able to keep movie lovers spellbound with his impeccable acting prowess.



He added that every movie he featured in was good and many people loved his acting because of the comedy he was noted to express.



He, therefore, blamed the sudden attention Ghanaians were giving to foreign telenovelas on the fact that he was no more into active movie-acting.



Many industry players including Yvonne Nelson and popular faces from Kumawood like Nana Ama McBrown and Vivian Jill Lawrence have all put in their displeasure with the failing fortunes of the movie industry.



Actress Yvonne Nelson has over the last month even embarked on a campaign to garner signatures to prove a point that the movie industry needed to be ‘revived’.



Many television stations have taken it upon themselves to air foreign telenovelas which have been translated into the local twi dialect and some of the actors and actresses in Ghana are protesting against them.



The most popular among the lot is an Indian telenovela aired on Adom TV titled Kumkum Bhagya.