I Once Pulled A Gun Because of Shatta Wale - Bull Dog

Estranged manager for Shatta Wale, Bulldog has revealed that at point of an uncontrollable crowd a Shatta Wale show, he pulled out a gun to restore calm and to protect his artiste.



Bulldog was sharing his experience in security for artistes during a discussion of Stonebwoy’s recent knife attack at his concert in Ashaiman.



Speaking on GhOne’s Rhythmz Live show, he told Berla Mundi that there must have been some negligence at the “Ashaiman To The World Concert” if attackers got that close to Stonebwoy.



Stonebwoy should have been in the middle of the tent surrounded by security details. He told host.



The veteran artiste manager says he however understands the pressure that sometimes comes with protecting an act.



Narrating from his experience, he said it was that scary that he had to pull a gun out at a concert to protect Shatta. He said the gun was however not loaded but such gesture helped him to control the situation.