Lilwin And Young Chorus Part Ways

Related Stories After nearly five years together, Fast rising singer Young Chorus and his Boss Kojo Nkansah popularly known in the showbiz as Lilwin have parted ways.



Young Chorus will manage himself, effective October. 1.



All involved describe the split as amicable.



The pair’s long partnership began with their record label Bossnation which was aimed to pursue a career in music for new talents. Young Chorus featured on Lilwin’s popular terms ” I don’t think far” ,in 2015, which made out his breakthrough, “mamabosspapa .” Among his other hits are his sensational vocal for the different cypher verson “I don’t think far ”.



Young Chorus celebrated his 25th birthday during a show at Sala Bash 2nd Edition , where he also debuted a new music. Source: Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.