Even White House Security Gets Breached - Stonebwoy's Manager To Critics

Blakk Cedi, manager of BHiM Nation president, Stonebwoy has broken his silence after the unfortunate incident which happened at the Sakasaka Park on Saturday, September 30 when they organised this year's 'Ashaiman To The World' concert.



Zionfelix.net reported hours after the concert that an unknown assailant who tried to attack Stonebwoy missed his target and cut Louisa, Stonebwoy‘s wife.



The blame game started right after the report but Stonebwoy‘s manager thinks it is not necessary to point fingers at this time.



The artist manager real name Mohammed Sidi is not happy about the public blaming Zylofon Media, Stonebwoy’s management and security men who were present at the event for the misfortune.



To him, the group members who were present at the concert did their effort to put up a successful concert so “the team will remain cohesive and that no disharmony will stem from what happened to our queen.”



Blakk Cedi believes what happened on Saturday night was just an accident but not a planned event to take the life of the BET award-winner.



He later made it clear that “security breaches occur even at the White House and Buckingham palace, so it could also happen at saka saka park.”



