VIDEO: The Maker's House Chapel Holds Xperience Confab

Related Stories The much awaited Experience Conference of The Maker's House Chapel International (TMHCI) takes off next week.



This year’s “Experience Conference” under the theme "Jesus, The Christ"; will see these seasoned men of God, Rev. Eastwood Anaba of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Robert Ampiah Kwofi of the Global Revival Ministries and Rev. Frank Ofosu-Appiah of the All Nations Church ministering at The Maker's House Chapel auditorium at Point 1 off the Kwabenya Road to enlighten patrons on the character and personality of Jesus Christ as well as demystify the erroneous impressions about Him.



Also ministering on the theme will be the General Overseer of TMHCI, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye.



Artistes billed to grace the occasion are Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye, Ohemaa Mercy and the evergreen Daughters of Glorious Jesus among others.



The Experience Conference 2017 starts from Monday, 9th October with a climax on Sunday, 15th October, 2017.



Watch video below for further details of the Experience Conference:











