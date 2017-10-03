Kim Kardashian’s Paris Attacker Sends Apology

Kim Kardashian Related Stories The mastermind behind the robbery attack on Kim Kardashian West in Paris in October 2016 has reportedly sent an apology letter to her.



According to TMZ, the attacker apologized for the psychological pain he caused her. TMZ reports that Kim’s legal team in France received a letter from the man identified as Aomar Ait Khedache, the alleged architect of the brazen October 2016 heist. The news outlet said, “We’re told the letter was handwritten in French, and translated by Kim’s attorneys.”



The letter reads, in part, “After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted … I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence.

“I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears.”



Almost a year ago, Kim was held at gunpoint, and feared she would be raped during the robbery of more than $10 million in jewelry. Kim recently, tearfully too, opened up about the ordeal and Khedache added in his letter that he has seen clips on French TV.



He added, “Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones.



“I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.”



