Stonebwoy Ignores Police On Attack

Related Stories Zylofon Media has said it didn’t make police report on the alleged knife attacks on Stonebwoy’s wife by unknown assailants during its artiste’s ‘AshaimanTo the World’ concert over the weekend.



According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Zylofon Media, Samual Baah, it found no reason to get the law officers involved in the incident, as he defended claims of publicity stunt on Monday.



“What is the reason behind it? Is it to arrest the culprit? Is to put caution or what? We are yet to consider that but the safety of the lady is what is important and we are taking care of that,” he said on Hitz FM.



He also explained that his outfit didn’t consider the attack as an attempt on the life of Stonebwoy, even though the BET award winner had created an earlier impression on social media that someone was after his life.



“Is your judgment attempted murder or how? What I mean is in our book we didn’t record it as attempted murder. Stonebwoy put it that way because like I said earlier before Stonebwoy came in there was no indecent. The tent was very free until he came in. So like I said that even as an artiste your fans, out of frenzy in the process might even hurt you. So we consider it as one of those things that any artiste at any point in time can be hurt. So we are only taking care of our next attempt anytime we put out an artiste we need to make sure we protect all loose ends, not to think that artiste is protected so the structure that is protecting the artiste should be left alone… we have not recorded it as attempted murder. I think it is too strong a word,” Samuel Baah told the host KMJ.



Early Sunday, Stonebwoy took to social media to announce that his wife Louisa Satekla sustained an injury from a knife attack targeted at him minutes before he mounted the stage to perform at the concert held in Ashaiman on Saturday.



“Knife cuts Tru My Tent Missed Me As Target And Cuts wifey on her back side! Minute Before I Hit Stage! But #IstillDeliveredForMyPeople and Rushed To The hospital right after I Got Off Stage…,” he posted on Facebook.com.



The incident generated a lot of concerns, with many thanking God for Stonebwoy’s life while wishing Louisa a speedy recovery. However, some persons think the details of the incident are too murky, speculating the incident could have been made up.



Samuel Baah denied that claim saying, “Who are those saying he is making this up? Why will he even think about making it up when he had a successful show that even political campaigns might not be able to gather those number of people? How should he make this up? I am not sure it will make a business sense to do that.”