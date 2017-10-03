Yasmeen Remembers Late Waleed

Yasmin Yasmeen Helwani Related Stories Saturday, September 30 was exactly 12 years since Ghanaian musician and producer, Waleed Helwani, unfortunately died after a motorbike accident in Kumasi in 2005.



He died about the same time Ghana lost its popular actress Suzzy Williams.



Yasmeen Helwani, a musician and sister of the late Waleed, took to social media on Saturday to celebrate the memory of her late brother, describing him as a special and nice person.



“12 years ago today we lost someone truly special. My baby brother Waleed was not only handsome, wise, caring, kind and funny. He was also supernaturally talented and full of love. In just 20 short years of living on earth, he touched many souls and continues to live on in our hearts. Thank you Waleed for everything you have taught me and continue to teach me in spirit. Rest in Power. Waleed Faisal Helwani 1st July 1985 – 30th September 2005,” she posted on Facebook.com.



Otherwise known as Wele, Waleed was 20 years old and full of life before his untimely death. The son of the late Faisal Helwani, renowned music producer, was a second year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.



He denied barely one month after Suzzy Williams lost her life through a car crash at age 23. At about 1:00am Friday, September 30, 2005, Waleed was riding a Kawasaki motorbike with registration number AS 5346 V when he crashed into an embankment on the Ridge Road in Kumasi.



He was taken to the Okomfo Anokye Hospital soon after the accident, but he died shortly after arrival.








