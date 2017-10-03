Meet Miss Ghana’s Youngest Contestant

Related Stories Eighteen-year-old Adelita Kabuki Ami Tettegah is the youngest of 20 contestants who are taking part in the 2017 edition of Miss Ghana pageant.



A second year Psychology student of the University of Ghana, she loves singing and crocheting.



She is described as intelligent, hardworking and determined, and she hopes to be crowned the next Miss Ghana this weekend.



The 2017 Miss Ghana grand finale is slated for October 6 at the Banquet Hall, State House in Accra.



It is anticipated to attract huge numbers, as tickets are currently selling hot at various joints in Accra.



“I want to be the diamond jubilee queen because I want to showcase my beauty and intelligence to the world, my passion to help the less-privileged in society and also to show that I can confidently represent my nation, Ghana with pride,” Adelita said.



“My ambition in life is to be a role model who will help society positively that is by touching lives of the less-privileged and also be a beacon of hope for the people of my community and Ghana as a whole. My motto in life is ‘No one can make you successful, the will to succeed comes from within’. I’ve internalised it to the point of understanding that my success and endeavours do not depend on anyone else, and that includes a possible failure,” she also added.



The Miss Ghana 2017/MissGhana60YearsOn is powered by Exclusive Event Ghana Limited, in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.



