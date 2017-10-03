Akosua Adjepong Leads Breast Cancer Awareness Flash Mob

Related Stories Ace musician, Akosua Adjepong over the weekend led a breast cancer awareness flash mob at the Kotoka International airport.



The event which was under the auspices of Breast Care International (BCI) is to herald its annual cancer awareness ‘Walk for the Cure’ programme slated for October 14 in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua.



The mother of six who is Global Ambassador for breast cancer was the toast of the passengers, survivors at the event. The popular musician in her 40s did not disappoint as she sang melodious songs accompanied by ‘Azonto’ steps at a similar event at the Africa Regent hotel in Accra.



Akosua Adjepong bemoaned how in spite of the extensive public campaign, the misconceptions and myths associated with the disease, still exist.



Also, leading breast cancer surgeon, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, expressed deep worry about continued reliance on herbs for treatment of breast and cervical cancers by many a Ghanaian woman.



This, she said, had not been helpful to the fight at reducing the cancer fatalities in the country, she observed. “We have been fighting these diseases over the years, but it seems we are losing the fight because victims continue to report the disease late to treatment centres,” she bemoaned.



Dr. Mrs. Wiafe Addai who is the President of Breast Care International revealed that as part of activities to mark breast cancer month, BCI in collaboration with Delta Airlines will pain the airport pink to create more awareness.



The celebrated breast surgeon who is the Chief Executive Officer of Peace and Love Hospital said, the expectation was that women cancers would be detected and presented early for medical treatment.



This, Dr. Wiafe Addai added is an innovative approach to improve the overall health status of Ghanaian women.