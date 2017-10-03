Ahuofe Patri Opens Up On London Based Boyfriend

Related Stories Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, better known as Ahuofe Patri, has opened up about her boyfriend.



The “Amakye and Dede” actress has disclosed that she has been in a steady relationship for about seven months now. According to her, he is exactly the kind of man she would want to settle down with.



Yen.com.gh reports that Ahuofe Patri revealed his name as Kweku, and added that he is currently based in London.



She went on to say that “he is sweet, understanding and my family likes him".



Ahuofe Patri however added that it is too early to think of marriage, as neither of them is ready for it.



