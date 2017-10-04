I Want My Son To Be A Basketball Player --Tiwa Savage

 
 

04-Oct-2017  
Mavin Record First Lady, Tiwa Savage has declared she doesn’t want her son, to delve into music, just like she did. Instead, she wants her son, to become a great basketball player.

She shared a video of her son, singing her hit single, “All over” on stage, and wrote:

“God help me but I really don’t want him to do music and he seems to be gravitating towards it… time to get him on the basketball court”
 
 
 
Source: Nigeriafilms.com
 
 

