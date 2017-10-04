I Want My Son To Be A Basketball Player --Tiwa Savage

Related Stories Mavin Record First Lady, Tiwa Savage has declared she doesn’t want her son, to delve into music, just like she did. Instead, she wants her son, to become a great basketball player.



She shared a video of her son, singing her hit single, “All over” on stage, and wrote:



“God help me but I really don’t want him to do music and he seems to be gravitating towards it… time to get him on the basketball court”









Source: Nigeriafilms.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.