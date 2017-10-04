"I Was Once Paid GH¢ 3 For A Role" - Former Actor

Related Stories TV host, George Quaye has stated that although he was one of Ghana’s finest actors in his days, the profession does not pay hence reason why he quit.



George, who is with Charter House as the Public Relations Officer, made the statement to back claims by producer, Shirley Frimpong Manso that some actors and actresses live fake lifestyles just to please the public.



George Quaye, who is widely known as Aboagye for the character he played in Taxi Driver TV series disclosed that during his days as an actor, a producer paid him GHC 3.00 to act a role in a movie.



Aboagye indicated that upon realizing how hungry the industry is, he advised himself.