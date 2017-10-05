Smoke, If You Struggle To Learn – Yaa Pono To Legon Students

Related Stories Ghanaian rapper Yaa Pono has advised students of the University of Ghana to smoke whenever they have difficulty in learning.



He said this during his performance at Jubilish Hall Week Artiste Night last Saturday at the University of Ghana.



In the course of his performance, Pono paused and proffered this advice: “I have an advice for you. If you learn and are not able to grasp, smoke.”



Although it is not clear which substance the artiste had asked the students to smoke, some have inferred that it could be marijuana, an illegal substance in Ghana. Their inference is premised on the widely held notion by some people that the marijuana helps one in gaining retentive memory.



The artiste who has a couple of songs on smoking recently told Kwame Bee of Kasapa FM in an interview that he smokes.



The issue of legalising marijuana in Ghana has been a debatable one. Few years ago, rapper Kwaw Kese was arrested for smoking the illegal substance in public.



Even though health experts have enumerated the harmful effects associated with smoking there have been advocacy by reggae musician Blakk Rasta,Kwaw Kese and other artistes for the Ghanaian government to legalise the substance.