‘I Care Less About My Fans’ Comments’

Ghanaian television host and popular actress, Yvonne Okoro, has revealed that she is not perturbed of bad comments from her fans.



During her show, “Dinning with cooks and braggers” which is aired on GHONE TV every Sunday, the ‘Ghana Must Go’ movie producer, , indicated she cared less about her fans’ comments because people could be mean at times and write something that may require a harsh reply from her.



“As for me I don’t check my fans’ comments because I don’t want to go and read any post from a mean person”, she said.



The actress, who also doubles as businesswoman indicated she may be tempted to reply the person and so in avoidance of that, does not like checking on comments posted on her page by her fans.



Yvonne Okoro has produced two movies – ‘Ghana must go’ and ‘Contract’ and starred in ‘4 Play’, ‘Potomanto’ and ‘Rebecca’.



