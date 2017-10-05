‘Fans Think I’m A Bad Guy’- Prince David Osei

Related Stories Actor Prince David Osei has said movie fans mistake his true identity for that of a ‘bad guy’ because of the roles he has played in the movies over the years.



Speaking in an interview with NEWS-ONE, he explained how he wants change that perception about himself, and that begins with a new movie he is shooting in the USA.



Even though he didn’t mention the title of the movie, he stated that it will project an entire new Prince David Osei.



The upcoming movie is inspired by Prince’s life story, and he is also one of the executive producers.



“I feel I owe the fans to see the humorous part of me. Most people think I am too serious and a bad boy, so this character I am playing is a departure from all those perceptions. I am also one of the executive producers of this movie, first time producing in America,” he revealed.



“I have done a couple of movies and TV series here in the States, but as it’s a requirement of my contract I am not obligated to give details until it’s out or time for promotion, that is why I couldn’t put any picture up. At the moment, I am shooting in Mary Baltimore a movie whose storyline is inspired by me, for my production house PDO Productions. It is titled ‘American Hustlers’ starring myself, Joseph Benjamin and Bayo Olawiye. It is highly hilarious blockbuster comedy, I am really challenging myself,” he said.



Prince David was recently among international models who walked the runway at the 2017 edition of Washington DC Fashion Week held in the USA.



He modelled in designs by Anjoreen Couture at the fashion week, which is one of the world’s biggest fashion events that took place from September 21 to September 24 in Washington.



“Being on the DC Fashion Week was surely a dream come through for me. There were a lot of models about 500 but only 84 were selected to work on the runaway for D.C Fashion Week. It was an eye-opener for me, since it’s an international platform, made a lot of networking with other models, designers and agencies,” he said about being part of the fashion for the first time.