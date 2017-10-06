Muslim Students Twerking To ‘One Corner’ - VIDEO

Related Stories Thirteen students of the Islamic Senior High School (ISSEC) in Kumasi, according to reports, are facing disciplinary actions for dancing to Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’.



The students, nine girls and four boys, in a video uploaded on social media could be seen busily dancing and twerking to the popular dance craze.



The dance and song, currently the biggest song in Ghana, has seen people go gaga by either perching on whatever object is before them, go under cars, chairs or whatever while others isolate themselves on the ground to do a wild gyrating moves.



Some entertainment personalities including Funny Face and actor Kwaku Manu have all recorded videos dancing to the song. The song and dance craze have transcended the shores of the country with Nigerian music star Reekado Banks and Falz all dancing to it.



According to a post by Omama Quophi Osonoba DaFlex on Facebook, the students, names yet to be made public, have been referred to the school’s Disciplinary Committee for misconduct.



Watch the video below:





Source: Joy News