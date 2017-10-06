Davido To Rock Ghana On October 21

Related Stories Top Nigerian singer, Davido (David Adedeji Adeleke), has announced the dates for his ‘30 Billion Africa’ musical tour.



Coined from his popular Afrobeats anthem “If,” the tour will see him stop by a total of 15 countries across the continent.



Davido is expected to stop over in Ghana on 21 October, 2017 at the National Theatre, Accra, in what is already anticipated to be an overbooked show.



The October show in Ghana follows other recent visits by the DMW/ Sony Music star, Davido, at Empires’ flagship Ghana Meets Naija 2017 concert held in May this year.



Davido is best known for his hits songs which include ‘Aye’, ‘Skelewu, Gobe,’ ‘If’, ‘Fall’ among others.



He’s recipient of about 30 local and international awards (including a BET Award for Best International Act: Africa), and has been associated with heavyweights including Meek Mill, Runtown, R2Bees, Naeto C, Ice Prince, Mafikizolo, Olamide, 2 Face Idibia, etc.



