Stonebwoy’s ‘Arrest’ Causes Pandemonium In Ashiaman

Social media post indicated that his wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong, escaped knife attack at “Ashiaman to the world concert”, organized by Zylofone media on Saturday.



Te fans and sympathizers of Stonebwoy, some of whom arrived on motorcycles, vehicles and on foot, took over the frontage of the police station, parts of the streets and the road, to show solidarity with the artist.



The information, however, turned out to be false, but that rather Stonebwoy had escorted his wife, Dr. Ansong to lodge an official complain about the alleged attack on her at the concert.



Stonebwoy had posted on his social media page on Sunday that a knife attack on him missed target, and rather the wife received a cut at the back. According to him, despite the incident, he managed to perform at the concert, and later rushed his wife to the hospital.



The post sent tongues wagging on social media about why the incident was not reported to the police, but reported on social media.



The Ashiaman District Police Commander, Superintendent Seth Tay, dismissed speculations that the police had arrested Stonebwoy, saying the couple was at the police station to lodge complaint about the incident.



The District Police Commander said the police would start investigation into the matter. After reporting the incident to the police on Tuesday, the artiste received a rousing applause from the crowd, while leaving the police station, and expressed appreciation to the crowd for supporting him.

