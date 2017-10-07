Samira Bawumia Sends Her Love To Her 'Sweetheart' On His Birthday (PHOTO)

Related Stories Today marks the birthday of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



His beautiful wife and the second lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia took to her social media pages to express her unflinching love for her husband.



She captioned her picture, “Happy Birthday My Sweetheart! May you continue to be a blessing to our family and our dear nation Ghana. The kids and I love you very much."









