Minister's Daughter Crowned Miss Ghana 2017

Related Stories Daughter of Ambrose Dery, Ghana’s Minister of Interior and MP for Nandom in the Upper West Region, Margaret Mwintuur Dery has been crowned Miss Ghana 2017.



The University of Development Studies student, was also named Miss Talent, Beauty With Purpose and she’s won for herself a car, a slot to represent Ghana at Miss World 2018 among other goodies.



The event which was held in commemoration of Ghana’s diamond jubilee saw Eastern Region’s Priscilla Nana Akua Gameli as 1st Runner Up whilst Marigold Frimpong of Ashanti Region emerged 2nd Runner Up.



The Grand Finale which happened at the Banquet Hall of Ghana’s State House also saw a performance from Sheriffa Gunu and Ghanaian renowned saxophonist Steve Bedi. Source: Ghanacelebrities.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.