Actor Reveals How Much He Charges For A Movie Role

Speaking with Bola Ray he revealed that he charges nothing less than 15,000 dollars per movie.



“I take $15,000 per movie and not cedis,” the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2012 revealed. He also added that the highest amount he has taken for a movie is 35,000 dollars in Nigeria.



The light-skinned actor cum evangelist refuted rumors that he was the richest actor in Ghana.



“If I’m the highest paid movie actor in Ghana doesn’t mean I’m the richest but If I’m shooting every week then I can be the richest”.



“I don’t choose scripts like that otherwise I would certainly be the highest paid movie star in Ghana. Sometimes I don’t get movies to play roles in because I don’t get the scripts that will connect with me… I do turn down many scripts.”, he added.



Majid Michel revealed that he was a masturbator in his youth and advised the youth against it.



“I think that every adolescent has masturbated before,” Michel told host, Bola Ray, adding, “I feel guilty about it, I feel very dirty about it…there’s a lot of debate about masturbation being a sin or not but I think it’s a sin.” “There is nothing said about it in the bible, nowhere in the scripture… [but] it is a sin completely,” he expressed.