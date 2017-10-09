PHOTOS: Bride Stopped Her Wedding To Go Write Her Exam At The University

Related Stories Benue State University student, Dooshima Kusugh yesterday had to pause her wedding ceremony to quickly sit for her exam all dressed in her wedding attire. She had Apparently fixed her wedding date and probably, unfortunately the date for the examination of one of her courses coincided with the wedding date. Being smart made her swift to action in order not to fail the course and carry it over.



Dooshima stormed her examination hall all dressed up in her wedding dress on Saturday, October 7th. And after her examination, the wedding ceremony continued.









