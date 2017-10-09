'One Corner' Man Patapaa Spotted Applying For A Passport - PHOTO

Related Stories Swedru-based artiste, Patapaa has been spotted at the Accra Passport Center processing his document in readiness for international shows.



He was seen wearing a blue t-shirt on a white trouser, with his signature white handkerchief wrapped around his right arm.



Known in private life as Justice Amoah, the artiste has swept Ghanaians off their feet with his single hit ‘One corner.’



The song has become the favourite of many and can be heard blaring with people busily gyrating to it at funerals, wedding ceremonies, street jams and naming ceremonies.



US-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu had raised concerns about the nature of dance that accompanies the song. “It’s getting dangerous,” he said. “I saw someone climb an electric pole, I saw someone climb a tipper truck, and I saw someone run under a car.”



Sonnie Badu believes something had to be done because things are now “getting out of hand.”



But the song is reportedly getting some traction in Nigeria with some big names in the country’s music industry dancing to it. Artiste Reekado Banks, currently on the Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records, was captured in a video joining the craze.



He was later to write on Instagram: “The #OneCorner virus hit us while in the studio. We couldn’t resist it.” The acceptance of the ‘One Corner’ song outside Ghana might soon be followed by invitations to perform at international shows and Patapaa has shown he does not want to miss out on that.



It is not clear when his passport might be ready, but it is clear he will get several invitations to perform at shows during Christmas.