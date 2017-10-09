What The Stars Wore To MzGee’s Wedding - PHOTOS

Related Stories Here are official photos from the wedding of Gloria Akpene (MzGee) Nyarku and Raymond Acquah, which took place over the weekend.



The traditional wedding happened on Friday, October 6 and the white wedding at the Accra Luxury Lodge on October 7. The strictly by invitation ceremonies were attended by family members, close friends, few celebrities and the couple’s friends in the media.



Known figures who were at the white wedding included Okudzeto Ablakwa, Anamoah, Kafui Danku, Mzbel, Choirmaster, Beverly Afaglo Victoria Lebene and many others.



Media colleagues of the couple who were at the beautiful ceremony to support them included Zionfelix, Israel Laryea, Giovanni Caleb, Nana Aba Anamoah, AJ Sarpong, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah and many others.



MzGee works for Hitz FM and Joy News and her husband, Raymond Acquah is with Joy FM.









