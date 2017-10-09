I’m Behind P Square’s Hit Songs – Paul Okoye

Related Stories Paul Okoye of P Square has revealed that he has been the one behind P Square’s hit songs, and that fans were deceived by music videos and pictures in which his brother Peter appears to be co-originator of those songs.



Paul revealed this on Twitter when a follower pleaded with him to settle his dispute with his brother, Peter, as he cannot do it all alone.



Paul responded, “lol [lots of laugh] been doing it all alone…y’all were only deceived by music videos and pictures.”



According to reports, Paul is believed to be the brain behind all the P Square hit songs while Peter is known for the spice he adds to the music videos, especially with the amazing dance steps.



Recently there has been reports that the brothers were seen arguing in a video that went viral on social media.