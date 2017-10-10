Fuse ODG, Okyeame Kwame Appointed As Cocoa Ambassadors

Related Stories UK based Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG and the ‘Rap doctor’, Okyeame Kwame, have been announced as ambassadors to promote the consumption of cocoa by the Ghana Tourism Authority.



While Fuse ODG would be promoting cocoa use among Ghanaians living abroad, Okyeame Kwame would be doing same among his compatriots locally.



Apart from their core duty, the two would also be promoting brand Ghana.



The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyemang, said although cocoa is grown in Ghana, consumption among the populace is very low hence the decision to use the two respected musicians to promote its use.



As part of the efforts to boost the consumption of cocoa and its related products, he said the authority is partnering the hospitality industry to ensure that only Ghanaian cocoa is served in hotels and restaurants in the country.



According to him, these service providers would ensure that the Ghanaian cocoa is prominently featured on their menu and if possible, should be the first offer.



Government through COCOBOD is promoting the consumption of cocoa locally as part of measures to increase the value of the commodity.



Fuse ODG was grateful to the Authority for choosing him to showcase not only Ghana’s cocoa to the outside world but also the entire rich Ghanaian culture.



He asked Ghanaians to cherish their identity and culture as they are the only things that differentiates them from other cultures and people.





