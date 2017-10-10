Nigerian Actress Shares Photo Of Her Brother Who Survived The Atomic Junction Gas Explosion

Related Stories Nollywood actress, Juliet Okeke, has shared a picture of her brother who survived the explosion at a gas station in Ghana and is currently recuperating at the 37 Military Hospital.



The deadly gas explosion at a gas station at Atomic Junction, near Legon, Accra, reportedly killed seven persons, while 132 were injured.



Juliet Okeke in a post on Instagram expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of her brother.



She wrote; “Where and how do I start from, I read about the Ghana gas station explosion online and aljazeera not knowing that my younger brother (expensive) Uchenna Godwin was battling his life in it…. Lord it’s with tears of Joy that I say thank you my Brother is a Survivor



"How can I thank God enough for my younger brothers life while I read the news online I didn’t know He was battling his life in the Accra Ghana gas explosion



Only when you wear the shoe then alone will you know how it feels for a loved one to be in pain… Saw a lot of news about the gas explosion in Ghana yesterday,went on to aljazeera news and am like thank God… Only to be called this evening from Accra military hospital that my younger brother battled his life in the outbreak… My heart fell straight into my stomach… With tears of Joy am grateful to God Almighty.. Expensive Uchenna Godwin you are a covenant Child.”