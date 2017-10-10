Related Stories Actress Tia Mowry and husband Step out in African Wear





Tia Mowry



Tia Dashon Mowry-Hardrict is an American actress and model. She first gained fame for her teen role as Tia Landry on the ABC/WB sitcom Sister, Sister. Wikipedia

Born: July 6, 1978 (age 39), Gelnhausen, Germany

Spouse: Cory Hardrict (m. 2008)

Children: Cree Taylor Hardrict

Parents: Timothy Mowry, Darlene Mowry



Quotes

Having a second chance makes you want to work even harder.

I think it's something that needs to be said - that there are interracial marriages out there, and the couples live happy lives, and there's nothing wrong with it.

After my pregnancy, I discovered I have an allergy to yeast. Problem is, all the food I love has yeast in it. So I have to relearn how to cook. Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.