Blakk Rasta For MASA 2018

Related Stories Blakk Rasta has been invited to perform at the 10th edition of the Market for African Performing Arts (MASA) slated to take place in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, from March 10 to 17 next year.



International Artistic Committee of MASA 2018, which is under the theme ‘What Economic Models for the Performing Arts? Troops, Concert Halls & Festivals’, selected over 65 artistic groups and artistes which include Blakk Rasta for the MASA 2018 edition.



According to Kone’ Dodo of the Artistic Committee, the likes of Blakk Rasta were selected for the festival based on criteria such as originality, musicality, stage presence and diversity.



Blakk Rasta has been a very strong pillar for reggae music in the country since he landed on radio in the late 90s.



The reggae artiste who has worked with Happy FM, Goodnews FM, Radio Savanna, Radio Upper West, Radio Contatto, Skyy Power FM and Hitz FM has seven albums to his credit.



The albums are ‘Rasta Shrine’ (2000), ‘More Fyah’ (2002), ‘Ganja Minister’ (2004), ‘Natty Bongo’ (2006), ‘Naked Wire’ (2008), ‘Voice Of The Afrikan Rebel’ (2009) and ‘Born Dread’ (2011).