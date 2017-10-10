Abeiku Santana Attends Magical Kenya Travel Expo

Related Stories Ace broadcaster and the host of Okay FM Drive Time, Gilbert Abeiku Aggery, also known in the radio industry as Abeiku Santana, participated in this year’s edition of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo.



This year’s event which was held from October 3 to 5 brought together travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers and journalists from Kenya’s key tourism source markets around the world, including Europe, Africa, Asia, America, among others.



The radio presenter was sponsored to the event by Kaya Tours Company Limited, Kenya Airways and Adepa Shoes Ghana Limited.



Held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the Magical Kenya Travel Expo is one of the fastest growing tourism events in the region, and is currently positioned as the leading travel trade fair in East Africa.



Activities at the expo include a special session on the status of online bookings with guidance and advice on how to better sell online.



Commenting on his participation, Abeiku Santana said, “My goal for this travel expo is to learn how to better leverage the world’s largest tourism communities, network with major industry players and navigate critical aspects of the tourism business.”



Abeiku Santana has become one of the most recognised faces in destination marketing in Ghana. His love for tourism took him to University of Cape Coast Graduate School for a Master’s Degree in Tourism Management.