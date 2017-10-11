Master Richard & DKB Join ‘One Corner’ Dance Craze - VIDEO

Related Stories Comedians DKB and Mikki Osei Berko have added a new twist to popular dance ‘One Corner.’



Appearing on the ‘After Hours‘ show on TV3 hosted by the latter popularly known as Master Richard, the former taught the viewing public, a more ‘mature’ approach to the dance that has caused criticisms in several circles.



Patapaa, originator of the dance has come under severe criticism by people who say it is uncultured.



Ghanaian Broadcaster and Communications Consultant, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) recently referred to the dance craze as “foolishness.”



“For me I think it is foolishness! Certain things happen and nobody is able to speak frankly about it. Tell you what, no sibling of mine will dance to this, and even if any of my family members decide to do this one corner dance, their father or their mother will call and ask are you foolish or you are mad?” explained Darkwah in an interviewed with Akwasi Aboagye on Neat FM.



It is bad when the name of Ghana is dragged into something like this. A lot of educative things have come up in Ghana; a lot of brilliant personalities have visited us here. So let us also project those positive things too about our country. There are a lot of things in the world; there is good and there is bad, some are true some are lies. The one corner dance, I think we should ask all those happily dancing, the reason why they danced to the beat of the song. Is the person just excited, or the person is using it to provoke or tease someone? What exactly is the reason why they engage in this ‘one corner dance,?” stressed Darkwah. “If it is not foolishness then what is it? If people shake their buttocks and roll on the floor and share on social media and it is not foolishness, then what is it? It is either madness or sickness. I think sometimes we should be bold enough to say things just the way they are. I am not saying this out of anger, jealousy or with any hard feelings but I insist it is foolishness.”



