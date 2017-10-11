Prosecutor Prevents Afia Schwarzenegger And Husband From Fighting In Court

Related Stories Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband would have caused a scene at an Accra circuit court today had the prosecutor of the case not acted swiftly.



Reports suggest that Afia Schwarzenegger was casting insinuations against her husband Lawrence Abrokwah.



Abrokwah was provoked but he remained calm.



The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong came to restore sanity.



The prosecutor made Abrokwah stay back at the courtroom and allowed Afia and her group to leave in order to prevent any fight.



The case has been adjoined to October 31, 2017, as the judge at Accra Circuit court five, is on leave.



Abrokwah is facing five charges including domestic violence with emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, publication of obscene material, assault and threat of harm.



Abrokwah is being tried over a video he purportedly recorded of Afia in a headscarf, trying to cover her nakedness with a white towel.



In the video, the ‘husband’ Abrokwah threatened to pour something in a bottle he claims is acid on her face. Afia is heard crying and begging Abrokwah not to pour the acid on her.