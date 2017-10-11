Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband Fires Maurice Ampaw?

Maurice Ampaw Related Stories Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, has allegedly been fired as Legal counsel for Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband Lawrence Abrokwa.



Lawyer Ampaw was conspicuously missing in court today during court proceedings this morning in Accra and new a Lawyer represented Lawrence Abroakwa at an Accra Circuit court, this morning Wednesday 11, 2017.



Meanwhile Afia Schwarzenegger shared a post on istagram imidiately after the court hearing mocking Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and suggesting that he has been fired.



She wrote:



“I learnt the clown has been fired…OFUI.. Gyimiii…Reason: He talk too much with no iota of sense I wonder who will grant interviews about me today…hehehehehe your waist like a chained monkey In Kejetia.. Are u not interested in my house again….siaaaaaaa gyimiiiii Tomorrow too come n grant interviews on me…useless paedophile aka Dorman ahenkro.siaaaaaa mehn!!!”.



Before he was allegedly fired, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, said client Lawrence Abrokwa will seek for property settlement after the hearing of their case in court.



After court proceedings today, the Lawrence Abrokwa versus Afia Schwarzenegger marriage scandal case has been adjourned to Monday October 31, 2017. Lawyer Maurice Ampaw also called on Afia Schwarzenegger to drop the charges against his husband and bring the court case at home to be settled.



Mr. Abrokwa is facing five charges including domestic violence with emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, publication of obscene material, assault and threat of harm.



