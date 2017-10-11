Nobody Can Fire Me!...I Dropped Afia Schwarzenegger & Abrokwa’s Case For Personal Reasons – Maurice Ampaw

Related Stories Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has stridently denied media reports that he has been fired as Legal counsel for Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband Lawrence Abrokwa.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com in an exclusive interview, Lawyer Ampaw affirmed that though he is no longer counsel for Mr Abrokwa, the rumors that he has been fired is inaccurate.



He also confirmed reports that he was not in court today (Wednesday) to defend his client.



“I have dropped that case for my own personal reasons. I don’t want to be part of the legal team any longer because I realized I was becoming too emotional and I don’t want to have any problems whatsoever with Afia Schwarzenegger and Abrokwa. So left the case and I handed it over to a colleague learned friend to handle,” he disclosed.



According to Lawyer Ampaw, he was never in the employ of Lawrence Abrokwa, for which reason he (Abrokwa) can fire him.



“Abrokwa never retained me so how can he fire me? I took up the case and volunteered to help him because he is my old friend. How much did he pay me? Can he even pay me? Abrokwa hasn’t paid me any thing and I didn’t take anything from him but I don’t want to be part of the case any more; that’s all."



He revealed that his colleague Lawyer Anthony Namoo is Lawrence Abroakwa’s new counsel, who might defend him from now till the case it over.



The case has been adjourned to Monday October 30, 2017.



Mr. Abrokwa is facing five charges including domestic violence with emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, publication of obscene material, assault and threat of harm.



In a related development, Afia Schwarzenegger posted a video standing at the court premises insisting that Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has been fired.



Watch the video below:



