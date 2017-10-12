Marriage made me responsible— Jay Foley

Related Stories It is normal for newly married folks to gush about the benefits matrimony has given them but three years into his marriage, TV and radio personality, Jay Foley is still very excited about taking that bold step.



In an interview with Showbiz, he said he has become a responsible man since he took a wife. “On any day, I would say that I am more responsible now, not responsible in the sense that I was a bad boy before I settled down, no far from that. Now I know I have someone’s daughter to take care of and a daughter who looks up to me so I need to be careful how I do things.



“The way I think is different. Now, I think of business every time; where to get what, how to get it, when to get it. I don’t hang out as often as I used to when I was not married,” he said.



He added, “You know when you are not married, you live as you like, you do what makes you happy and don’t really think of whether it will hurt someone or not but now I don’t really have that choice.”



Jay Foley, who is the General Manager of Accra-based radio station, Live 91.9 FM and host of Live Breakfast Club (LBC), has a two-year old daughter and says, he is now not only responsible, marriage has taught him to be more selfless.



“Since I got married, I have got a new appreciation for women. Now it is not all about me, it is about us. I know what people go through from pregnancy to child birth, what goes into taking care of a child and all that. It is not easy at all.



“Also, I now get involved in things that will better my life business-wise, enhance my brand and put me in a positive light”, said Jay who is also the manager of Ghanaian Highlife singer, Bisa Kdei.



He has always been an advocate for youth empowerment but being a father has brought his role into sharper focus and he hopes to become more active in helping young people realise their full potentials and live with no regrets.



“I want to make sure that the youth learn to appreciate themselves and network more. This is part of the youth focused projects I embark on from time to time.”



While still a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Jay Foley started a network for young people with a burning desire to become great acheivers called 2131 with the tagline Lead, ‘Challenge or Just Forget It’.



It was his way of connecting with like-minded individuals and it helped him develop a mindset of hard work and pursuing success and not just adding to the numbers.

At a young age, he set up his first company, The Radio Advertising People (T.R.A.P), which specialised in doing radio commercials.



He trained himself in the art of voice-overs ad has become one of the most-sought after voice-over artists.



Although his life is turning out pretty much the way he envisaged, the 34-year old has one regret.



“I think if I had taken music seriously, I would have gone farther than I have today. Back in the day, I used to record beats for the likes of Edem, Bandana now Shatta Wale, Guru, Trigmatic, Tinny and VIP. But along the line, I developed interest for voice-overs, then YFM came, 4Stye TV followed and that has been it since then”, he added.